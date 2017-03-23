Spanish teacher among those killed in London terrorist attack

She was walking across Westminster bridge after a day's work

A SPANISH teacher has been named as one of the victims killed in the London terrorist attack.

Mother-of-two Aysha Frade was mowed down as she walked across Westminster bridge following a day’s work at a language school near the Houses of Parliament.

The 43-year-old’s hometown of Betanzos in Galicia have been mourning the victim since the news broke on Wednesday evening.

A community Facebook page said: “Betanzos with London. we have lost a daughter of Betanzos, poor Aysha, I have a broken heart. My sincerest condolences.”

Government offices in Moncloa will hold a minute’s silence at midday today for victims of the attack.