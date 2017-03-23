University of Gibraltar to host region’s first International Sports Law Conference on March 28 and 29

THE first International Sports Law Conference in Gibraltar will be hosted by the University of Gibraltar next week, on Tuesday 28th and Wednesday 29th March.

The international conference will bring together leading academics and sports law professionals.

This two-day conference will be of interest to a cross-section of sport’s diverse stakeholders, including policymakers, sponsors, media, career professionals, clubs and federations, sporting bodies, agents, academics and indeed any professional industry involved in this growing and dynamic area of sports legal practice and marketing.

The conference will examine topics such as: Doping and discrimination in sport; financial fair play rules; the role of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court in settling sports disputes; Sports and Politics: UEFA and FIFA Cases; IP Rights & Sports Events and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Speakers will include Jose Maria Cruz, General Manager and Secretary of Sevilla Football Club and La Liga board member.

Cruz is also an arbitrator on the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

Juan Crespo Perez, a specialist in sports, EU and international law and writer of more than 100 articles on sports law, will also appear.

Internationally-renowed sports lawyer Kevin Carpenter, who works for Gibraltar-based law firm Ramparts, will also appear.

Please visit www.unigib.edu.gi/sportslawconference/ for more information including key speaker’s bios and registration details.

Should you require any further information please contact [email protected]