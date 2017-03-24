Domestic violence awareness programme for foreign residents launches in Mijas

The campaign aims at raising awareness about domestic violence towards foreign women in Mijas. Non-Spanish residents make up 40% of the town's population

MIJAS has launched a campaign aimed at foreign residents to fight domestic abuse.

The scheme was proposed in November by the Foreign Residents Department, and involves partnership with social services, the police, the Guardia Civil’s domestic violence unit and various charities.

Mari Carmen Carmona, a councillor in charge of social services said at a meeting attended by the councillor for Foreign Residents: “We need to show this group of women the resources that are available to them at the town hall, taking another step closer to eradicating this type of violence,”

Information and advice on how to report and deal with domestic violence will be available in languages including English, German and French.

Foreign residents including Brits make up around 40% of the population of the Andalucian town.