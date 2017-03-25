Cristiano Ronaldo expecting twin boys through a mystery surrogate

The twins will be flown to his €6 million mansion on the outskirts of Madrid

ronaldo-and-miss-spainCRISTIANO Ronaldo is to become a dad to twins with a mystery woman.

The Real Madrid forward is understood to be having baby boys with a mystery surrogate woman living on the west coast of the USA, who is reported to be heavily pregnant.

It is not known what Ronaldo’s 23-year-old Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez thinks of the news, which was shared by a source in his inner circle.

According to the friend, Ronaldo, 32, the twins will be flown to his €6 million mansion on the outskirts of Madrid.

The circumstances mirror those surrounding the birth of his existing son Cristiano Jr, 6,  who was also born to surrogate mother.

