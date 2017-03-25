DISTRESSING IMAGES: Granada woman under investigation for allegedly feeding python live kittens and puppies

A REPORT of a woman in Granada feeding her pet snake live kittens and puppies has sparked a police investigation.

The Loja resident allegedly posted an image of her pet python crushing a puppy to death (right), which was reported to Seprona, the animal protection unit of the Guardia Civil.

The woman posted an advert to sell the snake and a worker at an animal shelter posed as a prospective buyer, who admitted to regularly feeding the serpent live kittens, puppies and sometimes birds.

The royal python is the smallest of its species found in sub-saharan Africa which is known to crush its prey to death.