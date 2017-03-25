Four arrested in 86kg and €152,000 cocaine bust in Sevilla

Police attached a tracking device to one of the suspect's cars to find out the destination of the drugs

POLICE arrested four in connection with a huge cocaine import bound for Seville.

Among the four arrested was a Costa Rican man who was in charge of the drugs transfer.

The cocaine had come from Latin America and arrived in Algeciras port where it was to be collected and taken to Seville before being distributed throughout the country.

Police officers were able to track the drugs after placing a device in the car of one of the suspects.

They also uncovered a gun, some ammunition and €152,000 in cash.