Outrage as Andalucia Partido Popular branch launches campaign to protect hunting as a ‘cultural practice’

They argue it has 'deep roots' in the province

A LOCAL PP branch has mounted a controversial campaign to protect hunting.

Cordoba’s PP have teamed up with several pro-hunting groups to urge the province’s government to safeguard it as a ‘cultural practice’.

They believes that monteria, where dogs guide packs of game to hunters, has ‘deep roots’ in the province and an ‘important social, cultural and economic value’.

But PACMA, Spain’s animal rights political party, has slammed the move as ‘destructive and cruel’.

“The monterias are one of the most destructive and cruel hunting methods,” said a PACMA spokesman.

“Animals lives are in the hands of, in many cases, inexperienced hunters, who leave them badly wounded and awaiting an agonising death.”