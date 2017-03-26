Politicians to debate recognising Estepona mountain as a national park

Both the chambers of the junta are to discuss whether Estepona’s Sierra Bermeja can be granted the status

THE campaign to get a Costa del Sol mountain range recognised as a national park is to be debated by politicians.

Both the chambers of the junta are to discuss whether Estepona’s Sierra Bermeja can be granted the status in order to give it extra protection.

No dates have yet been set for the debates, which will centre around whether the range can be included as an extension of another, more progressed bid to turn neighbouring Sierra de las Nieves into a national park.

Malaga City Council, scientists and conservationists are among those who have now thrown their weight behind the proposal since the campaign intensified at the start of this year.