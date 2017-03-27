The best signs and banners from the weekend’s anti-Brexit march in London

27 Mar, 2017
CENTRAL London was packed with tens of thousands of protesters at the weekend. 

The anti-Brexit march went ahead despite security concerns following the terror attack just a few days before.

The crowds honoured the victims with a minute’s silence on Parliament Square.

Former Labour politician Alistair Campbell, who opened the event, said:

“Before we talk about Brexit, before we call on any of the speakers, we need to recognise that something really bad happened not far from here just the other day.”

At least 25,000 people joined the Unite for Europe march, which came as EU leaders celebrated the bloc’s 60th anniversary at an informal summit in Rome.

Here are some of the best placards and banners:

 

