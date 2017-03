Two Spanish men have been arrested following the bust and third, Italian, is currently being investigated

TWO men have been arrested for allegedly transporting cocaine inside fake bananas.

The bananas were found mixed with real ones, but were made from resin and had seven kilograms of cocaine in them.

This was along with another 10 kilograms of the drug which was found in the flaps of the cardboard boxes carrying them.

Police are investigating a third man in connection to the haul.