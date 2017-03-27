You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Devastating tsunami will hit southern Spain and Portugal, experts warn”.
I watched a very interesting but harrowing documentary about the 1775 Lisbon earthquake the othe day. The CGI was excellent but brought home the devastation such an event would bring. I sincerely hope that some serious planning is going on behind the scenes in both Spain and Portugal for the possibility of a similar disaster.