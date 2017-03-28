BREAKING: Brexit begins as Theresa May formally triggers Article 50 and says the UK must ‘come together’

THERESA May has triggered article 50.

Some nine months after the UK voted to leave the EU, the UK prime minister has formally launched the Brexit process.

May has signed the official letter – which will be hand delivered to Brussels – informing the EU that Britain is officially leaving the 27-nation club.

The letter will be received by European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday.

in a statement in the Commons, May is expected to say the action marks ‘the moment for the country to come together’.

The letter will be received by 12:30 BST and will be personally delivered by British ambassador to the EU Sir Tim Barrow.

In a statement that will follow, May will say to MPs in the House of Commons that she will promise to ‘represent every person in the whole United Kingdom’ during the ensuing negotiations – including EU nationals.

She will say: “It is my fierce determination to get the right deal for every single person in this country.

“For, as we face the opportunities ahead of us on this momentous journey, our shared values, interests and ambitions can – and must -bring us together.”