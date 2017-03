A Peruvian man reportedly ejaculated onto a police officer's hand before attempting to flee the scene.

A MAN has been arrested for pleasuring himself and ejaculating onto a police officer on a Madrid street.

The 31-year old Peruvian was found masturbating outside a bar in the early hours of the morning.

He is reported to have said: “Oh yes my love, naughty Galician,” when law enforcement arrived at the scene, before ejaculating onto an officer’s hand.

After that he tried to flee, but tripped over and was taken away.