You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “EU leaders say UK will have to remain in EU until 2022 and pay for its ‘liabilities’”.
Sounds completely fair and reasonable to me. That said, public opinion can change very quickly and if Brexit doesn’t deliver and keep to its many pre-referendum promises, one example being barrier/tariff free trade on exactly the same terms as we have now, it will lose support.
It might boost the Spanish property market with an influx of people wanting to leave the UK before they pull up the drawbridge and say ‘adios’.
The UK has absolutely no chance of receiving the same terms outside as the EU has made clear today. Leavers will soon find themselves feeling as betrayed as Remainers do now.