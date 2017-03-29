EXCLUSIVE: Expats taking legal action against well known Costa del Sol glass and windows company after employee speaks out

AN employee at a well known glass and windows company has come clean after dozens of clients complained about unfinished work.



Expat Rudi Kaiser, 58, revealed that tens of thousands of euros of work has not been completed by his former firm Andalucia Glass & Steel.



He admitted he ‘could not take it anymore’ after receiving a barrage of complaints and being cited in various court cases.



“I have been tarnished by this company and I’m not happy about it,” the German told the Olive Press this week.



“We are talking about large amounts of money, paid as deposits on contracts that were never completed, some up to €20,000.”

Kaiser, who lived in London for 30 years, began work at the Marbella-based company four years ago working as a salesman and on social media.



However, it soon became apparent that boss Vincent Ware, also 58, was not delivering what he promised.



One victim, expat Graham Jones, claims he never heard from Ware again after transferring €2,000 for two patio doors in Estepona last October.



Jones, from Cheltenham, revealed that he was offered a €187 discount if he did a bank transfer immediately.



“The man’s impossible to deal with,” said Jones, 69. “We could never get him again.

“We have used another company now. I just want my money back from Ware.”



Another victim, Pete Jones, paid Ware half of a €9,000 quote for bifold doors in his kitchen in October.



After hearing nothing for five weeks, Jones was told by Ware via text that he was having computer problems and that work would start ‘imminently’.



“Of course, nothing happened,” said Jones. “Since then I have been constantly trying to contact him without luck.



“I am sure, like others who have lost money, there is very little that can be done.

“I think exposing his practices will at least help people in the future.”



One client, hotelier Andy Chapell, was forced to go to court to demand the return of €800 paid for a safety fence, which never arrived.



Malaga Court ruled in favour of Chapell, 60, who waited months for the fence at his home in El Palmar, on the Costa de la Luz.



“We pushed them for months to get the work done but could not get Vince on the phone, they were impossible,” recalls Chapell, from Guernsey.



Since the October ruling that the money, plus legal costs, must be returned, he has heard nothing.



“I have been in Spain for 30 years and I have never come across something like this, it’s incredible.”



Philippe Mermoud meanwhile called in police after losing €5,606 for several glass panels in March last year, while another victim in Sotogrande, who must remain anonymous, has instigated court proceedings.



According to Kaiser, there are ‘at least two more court cases’.



“One of the victims is about to start a class action against Ware for fraudulent and insolvent trading,” he explained.



“I just need to make people clear that I am no longer involved. I’ve washed my hands of him before I have a heart attack.” Despite numerous messages and calls, Ware was unreachable for comment.

If you have been a victim, email [email protected]