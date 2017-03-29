You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Green gold: Discovering the origins of avocados”.
Green gold: Discovering the origins of avocados
The Costa Tropical gets 90% of its 'green gold' from Andalucia, and Spanish explorers were the first Europeans to try it
The avacado tree is a native tropical tree and needs vast amounts of water to fruit as does the mango. Therefore fools gold would be more descriptive as the dry Mediterranean climate is already under threat from desertification…. It is the same with the wetlands that are being drained in Huelva for intense strawberry production very short sighted but i guess you can always build apartments on the land when it is desolate.
