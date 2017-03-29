Spain opens Brexit desk at London embassy as Theresa May’s article 50 letter is received in Brussels

The letter informing the EU that it will leave the bloc has now been received by Brussels

SPAIN has opened a Brexit desk in its London embassy.

The special desk is designed to resolve doubts concerning the effects of the UK’s divorce from the EU on Spaniards living in Britain and Northern Ireland.

A Foreign Ministry statement today said the desk will provide information on issues such as residence permits, health care, pensions, education and grants.

Some 132,000 Spaniards are registered as living in the UK and Northern Ireland, while more than two million visited in 2015.

There are currently 11,000 Spanish students studying in universities across the UK.

There are thought to be tens of thousands of more Spaniards living in the country unregistered.

The office’s opening was timed to coincide with Britain’s triggering of article 50, which officially begins its departure from the EU.

