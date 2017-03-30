You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Aer Lingus defends ANOTHER price hike for check in bags on flights to Spain”.
Aer Lingus defends ANOTHER price hike for check in bags on flights to Spain
A family of four travelling to and from Spain would have to fork out an extra €280 just for their suitcases
“While guests travelling to mid and far destinations incur higher baggage fees, guests travelling to near destinations in fact are paying 40 per cent less”
Right – and guess which guests don’t take hold luggage anyway? Right – the ones travelling to “near” destinations. What a con job!