Spanish 18-century recipe book wins respected cookery prize

The book was originally published in 1745 and Vicky Hayward translated it and added a new narrative

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 29 Mar, 2017 @ 12:45
2
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spanish 18-century recipe book wins respected cookery prize”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...