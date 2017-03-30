WATCH: Vandal attempts to smash windows of popular restaurant in Marbella’s upmarket Guadalmina urbanisation

A POPULAR Marbella restaurant has shared a video of a young man allegedly trying to smash its windows with a rock.

Asador, based in the Guadalmina urbanisation in San Pedro de Alcantara, is asking locals to identify the man, dressed in a white top and black jeans.

It comes after the Olive Press reported on a spate of late night robberies between San Pedro and Nueva Andalucia at the beginning of the year.

In a Facebook post in Spanish the restaurant said: “We need your help!

“Last Sunday this individual caused damage at the Asador guadalmina.

“We have the footage of the moment. If you can give us some clue to his identity, we appreciate it. We can’t overlook vandalism such as this.

“Please share. Thank you very much.”

The video has sinced been shared more than 1,000 times.