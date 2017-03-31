You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “EU TO UK: No free trade talks until your bills are settled and citizens’ rights are guaranteed”.
So Germany is thinking of introducing the Deutsche Mark again. Welcome to the real World Angela
and see how the sales of the German goodies drop even further. Been riding on the Euro too long
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/769045/Angela-Merkel-Euro-Deutsche-Mark-Mike-Pence-Munich-Germany-ECB
The EU is living in cloud cuckoo land, what will happen is the UK will tell them to stuff it, and wait until the Germans come calling in order to sell their cars, the French leave when LePen gets voted President, and the rest of the 27 states realise the cash cow has left the building… Greece and Italy are one step away from leaving. Get real EU, your Federal Dream has started to implode and the people have awoken from their slumbers.