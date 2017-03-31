Ex king Juan Carlos spotted at Manchester City match

Ex-king of Spain Juan Carlos was spotted enjoying himself with Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak at his team’s clash with Liverpool at the Etihad stadium in Manchester

A FORMER king had a right royal time at an English Premier League match.

Ex-king of Spain Juan Carlos was spotted enjoying himself with Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak at his team’s clash with Liverpool at the Etihad stadium in Manchester.

Ferrán Soriano, the chief executive officer of the team, was also at the king’s side in a box during the tough game, which ended with a 1-1 draw.

It is the second time in recent years that Carlos, 79, has visited the stadium, following a trip in 2014 shortly after abdicating the throne to his son and current head of state, King Felipe VI.

Then he watched City trounce Tottenham with a 4-1 defeat.