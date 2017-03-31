You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Outrage after Spain given ‘effective veto over future of Gibraltar’ in EU Brexit plans”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Outrage after Spain given ‘effective veto over future of Gibraltar’ in EU Brexit plans”.
This is why May was right not to agree any rights to EU citizens living in the UK.
Everyone talked about not using citizens as pawns but the people of Gibraltar 99% of which voted to remain British,are being used just as that.
The DRAFT Guidelines refer to AFTER the United Kingdom leaves the EU. I don’t see how this refers to the Brexit negotiations.
I cannot see the other countries allowing Spain a veto on any “deals” that they may wish to make.
Paul, remember the deal MUST be ratified BY ALL 27 remaining members so yes, Spain will veto it, speciall since Brexit turned us into the 4th largest economy of the group.
Well done Brexiteers, so now the people of Gibraltar (who voted to Remain in the EU by 96%) are going to face months or possibly years of uncertainty. You knew the risks but you ignored them.
So what are the so called great advantages of Brexit looking like so far: swapping EU workers for non-EU workers and that’s about it. Keep it rolling.
It is just as predicted before the vote. But then was stupidly labelled by an ad agency slogan as project fear. Now you see that it wasn’t. It was as warned. As was Scotland wanting to leave, and skilled EU people leaving the NHS. As was the pound dropping in value.
What wasn’t expected was the chinese running our trains and building our power stations.
Gibraltar should now declare independence.
I think people living in Gibraltar should consider what life would be like if they gave Gibraltar back to Spain – an EU country that will allow then access to free healthcare etc. I would prefer that if I lived on the rock by far! They’re are lots of British enclaves on the costa that are just that very British – not much would change on the rock except that you would stay EU members with all its benefits and privileges. The Spanish are just great – what’s not to like!