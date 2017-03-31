Spain convicts student for tweets about ETA bomb victim

Vera may not have to serve the jail sentence, but her chances of becoming a teacher are at risk

A COURT gave a Spanish student a one-year jail term for posting jokes about a 1973 prime minister assassination.

Cassandra Vera, 21, received convictions for contempt, dishonour, discredit, mockery and affront for the tweets, some of which were four years old.

Vera may not have to serve the sentence, but her teaching ambitions are in tatters.

She said she did not mean to cause harm.

The tweets were referring to Prime Minister Admiral Luis Carrero Blanco, who was murdered by ETA separatists.