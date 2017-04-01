You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Ratings for Spain’s televised mass soar after Podemos calls for it to be scrapped”.
Ratings for Spain’s televised mass soar after Podemos calls for it to be scrapped
The far-left party had proposed a bill that would end the broadcast of the Roman Catholic Mass on La2 television in a bid to make Spain more ‘multicultural’.
Radical Spanish left is recovering the worst anti christian speech since Civil War.