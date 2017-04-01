How The glorious Andalucia reunited me with my childhood friend

For the next four years we sailed the tempestuous seas of adolescence together and grew from awkward, quirky, young school girls into young women, although perhaps not quite the ‘lovely young ladies’ my mother had envisioned

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 29 Mar, 2017 @ 12:10
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “How The glorious Andalucia reunited me with my childhood friend”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. Andalucia is truly magical in Spring, Summer,Fall and Winter. No other place can make you ache to be in her bosom at any given time. ‘love your sweet essay.

HAVE YOUR SAY...