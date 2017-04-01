Spanish scientists say Mediterranean diet improves sperm quality

It has been said that consuming fish, seafood, poultry, cereals, vegetables and fruits, low-fat dairy and skimmed milk can improve sperm quality

spermSPERM quality can be improved by sticking to a typical Mediterranean diet.

Spanish scientists have discovered that fish, seafood, poultry, cereals, vegetables and fruits, low-fat dairy and skimmed milk are associated with high sperm quality.

Diets rich in processed meat, soy foods, potatoes, full-fat dairy and total dairy products, cheese, coffee, alcohol, sugar-sweetened beverages and sweets were associated with lower-quality sperm.

The research, carried out by the Universitat Rovira I Virgili and the Pere i Virgili Health Research Institute, shows that diet can affect the quality of a man’s sperm.

 

