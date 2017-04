They have pledged to improve water purification facilities at La Vinuela reservoir and waste water from the coastal municipalities.

AXARQUIA’S water company has committed to recycling and reducing consumption.

They are also planning on searching for new water sources that will provide water in the medium to long term.

A study conducted by the Richwater project will also test the suitability of purified water for crop irrigation by applying innovative technology.