AN ESTEPONA athlete has been crowned best high jumper in the world.

Luis Merayo jumped 1.72 metres to win the best veteran title at the World Masters Indoor Championships in South Korea.

The town council Estepona TV presenter beat contestants from across the world in the contest, trouncing his nearest rival, Ken Amano, by six centimentres.

It is the latest accolade for Merayo, who also practices long jump around his hectic TV schedule.