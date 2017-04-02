You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “UNITED IN FEAR: Brits in Spain and Spanish in the UK share their Brexit concerns”.
UNITED IN FEAR: Brits in Spain and Spanish in the UK share their Brexit concerns
The Olive Press spoke to Spaniards living in the UK and to Brits living in Spain
I always though that english was intelligent people. Brexit is bad for EU interest, but so much worst for interest of UK. Brexit is not the starting of new empire: could be the ending of the “united” kingdom.
We have lived in Spain for 16 years there is no chance of us going back we could not afford to go back this is our home now it is so bad the way we are being treated . Mrs may should have sorted this well before now. It is unfair in every way not even a word from the uk government . We have all paid our taxes and worked our 30 or 40 years and could not even vote on an issue as this it is an utter disgrace . This is my home and I will stay no matter what I have nowhere. Else to go. Not that I want to by any means .
This sums up the Brexit car crash perfectly:
https://www.theguardian.com/global/2017/apr/01/brexit-may-merkel-eu-talks-davis