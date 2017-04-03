CALM DOWN DEAR: Spain foreign minister Alfonso Dastis blasts UK for ‘losing their composure’ in Brexit Gibraltar row

3 Apr, 2017
Alfonso Dastis
lord_howard_3093058bSPANISH foreign minister Alfonso Dastis has chimed in on the Gibraltar row and called for the UK to calm down.

It comes after UK leaders were left shocked by leaked draft EU guidelines which effectively give Spain veto power over Gibraltar’s future in the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

Over the weekend, former conservative party leader Lord Michael Howard likened the situation to the Falklands, and implied that Theresa May would be willing to go to war over the Rock. lord_howard_3093058bDastis replied to the comments this morning, saying: “Comparing Gibraltar with the Falklands is taking things out of context.

“It looks like someone in the UK is losing their composure.”

Lord Michael Howard
During a press conference, Dasist called for calm.

“The Spanish government is a little surprised by the tone of comments coming out of Britain, a country known for its composure,” he said.

Lord Michael Howard had said May would use the ‘same resolve’ as Margaret Thatcher did over the Falklands.

He told the Sophy Ridge show on Sky News: “There’s no question whatever that our government will stand by Gibraltar.

“Thirty-five years ago this week another woman prime minHome Secretary Theresa May Signs Deal With French Over Calais Migrant Crisisister sent a task force half way across the world to defend the freedom of another small group of British people against another Spanish speaking country.

“And I’m absolutely certain that our current prime minister will show the same resolve in standing by the people of Gibraltar.”
The ensuing row led to Theresa May personally calling Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Fabian Picardo
She promised that the UK will ‘never enter into arrangements’ on sovereignty against its will.

No 10 said she ‘reiterated our long-standing position that the UK remains steadfastly committed to our support for Gibraltar, its people and its economy’.

And Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon promised Gibraltar it will be ‘protected all the way’ through the Brexit talks.

