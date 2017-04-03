You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “CALM DOWN DEAR: Spain foreign minister Alfonso Dastis blasts UK for ‘losing their composure’ in Brexit Gibraltar row”.
It was about time Britain stood up and made themselves clear regarding GIB. One threat from the UK against the many threats (not bad) from the EU setting a slight panic at the mention of a possible war footing with Spain.. It’s a pity that Alfonso Dastis, the Spanish foreign minister was not informed prior to the statement being made to the EU which has nothing to do with the EU. This is a international agreement, a treaty signed in Seville in 1729 handing sovereignty to Britain and the EU has overstepped their authority once again. Perhaps Spain will now accept the resolve of the British government when it comes to GIB and Alfonso should calm his own people down not the UK.
The territory of Gibraltar is classed as part of the UK (at the moment) and any dealings with the EU will include GIB if not the UK will just walk away. Spain should also consider the loss to their economy if they start this border blocking business again which would also affect the 9000 or so of workforce crossing the border each day for work which would increase and add to the 40% already on the dole in the La Linea area.