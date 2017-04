Kinahan's daughter had suffered from a lengthy illness before passing away last week

IRISH mob boss Christopher Kinahan jr is mourning the death of his daughter in Spain.

The young girl died with her family present on March 31 after a lengthy illness.

A source said: “Christopher Jr took the death of his little girl very badly.

“He hit the booze pretty heavily and is very cut up about it.”

Kinahan has been tasked by his father, the notorious Christy ‘Dapper Don’ Kinahan, with the money laundering operations of the cartel along with managing property assets.