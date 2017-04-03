Stooges frontman Iggy Pop to headline Spain’s Motor Circus festival in May

Legendary rocker to join Fatboy Slim, Crystal Fighters and Love of Lesbian of Jerez show

LEGENDARY hellraising rocker Iggy Pop is heading to Andalucia for a huge summer festival show.

The Stooges frontman will headline Motor Circus Festival at Puerto Santa Maria near the iconic Jerez motorcycle circuit on May 6 along with Fatboy Slim, Crystal Fighters, Love of Lesbian and Los Zigarros.

The 68-year-old icon’s most recent album Post Pop Depression has been critically acclaimed following its release in March.

The record saw Pop – famous for rock anthems Lust For Life, the Passenger, and I Wanna Be Your Dog – collaborate with Queens of the Stone Ages Josh Homme.

Camping tickets in a shaded part of the venue are available at Camping de Las Dunas for two nights.

For more information, visit the Motor Circus website on www.motorcircus.es/