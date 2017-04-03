Theresa May laughs off talk of war with Spain over Gibraltar

THERESA May has laughed off the idea of going to war with Spain.
It comes after Lord Michael Howard said the UK prime minister would be prepared to show the ‘same resolve’ as Margaret Thatcher did over the Falklands.
May has now said her policy towards Spain will be ‘jaw-jaw’ and not ‘war-war’.
“What we are doing with all European countries in the European Union is sitting down and talking to them. We are going to talk to them about the best possible deal for the United Kingdom and for those countries, Spain included,” she said. “It’s definitely jaw-jaw.”
At the Downing Street lobby briefing this morning, the PM’s spokesman ruled out sending a Falklands-style taskforce to protect Gibraltar.
“It isn’t going to happen,” he said.
The UK is becoming more and more pathetic.
The bad thing here is not what the useless old fart said, but what the “minister” of foreign affairs and the “minister” of defense said.
Being Johnson an imbecilic buffoon and Fallon a sad and miserable drunkard, you cant expect much more.
And all of that when the UK is in the middle of the negotiations with the EU.
The consequences will be…yes, you are right,…disastrous for the poor UK