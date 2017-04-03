You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Theresa May laughs off talk of war with Spain over Gibraltar”.
The UK is becoming more and more pathetic.
The bad thing here is not what the useless old fart said, but what the “minister” of foreign affairs and the “minister” of defense said.
Being Johnson an imbecilic buffoon and Fallon a sad and miserable drunkard, you cant expect much more.
And all of that when the UK is in the middle of the negotiations with the EU.
The consequences will be…yes, you are right,…disastrous for the poor UK
The picture shown of T.May laughing had nothing to do with “jaw jaw and not war war”. It was during a debate in PMQT about Scotland. Don’t know why the person had decided and allowed to use the photo which all goes to show what “The Donald” said about false comments made by the media. lol.
This stock library photo of The Maybot sums up perfectly her contemptuous attitude to those who disagree with her and her mad cohorts. If only contemporaneous pictures were used, the Olive Press would be almost a blank sheet.