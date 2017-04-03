Two Brits shot on Costa del Sol after drunken bar fight gets out of hand

TWO Brits on a golfing holiday were shot over the weekend after a drunken bar fight got out of hand.

Both men were rushed to hospital after a fight in a Fuengirola bar led to one being shot in the leg and the other in the foot.

The unnamed suspected gunman is a 42-year-old Brit, who was treated at the scene after being found lying semi-conscious on the ground with head injuries.

Sources say two guns were seized, one from the scene and one from the suspect’s nearby Volkswagen car.

The gunshot victims’ wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

They were arrested on suspicion of assault and were put under police guard at the hospital.

The three men, all golfers, had been drinking at The Seaside Bar.

Staff had asked the suspected gunman to leave when an argument broke out, and the fight spilled out onto the street.

The holidaymakers were staying at the nearby Las Piramides Hotel.

The owner of the Seaside bar said: “I wasn’t here when it happened but I know from staff that there was an incident inside which led to four men being asked to leave.

“Whatever happened occurred outside on the street but I can’t help with any details because I was at home at the time.”