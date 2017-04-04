Spain’s unemployment falls by almost 50,000 in March

Spain is seeing its lowest unemployment rate in seven years, however many of the new jobs created are in the hospitality sector, and are temporary.

SPAIN’S labour market continues to recover according to March statistics.

Last month, 161,752 people signed onto the social security system and 48,559 gained employment.

These kinds of March figures haven’t been seen since 2001.

Almost a third of the new jobs created were in hospitality (17,471) in preparation for the influx of tourists.

The National Statistics Institute released figures which showed the Spanish labour market created more than 400,000 jobs last year, with unemployment falling to 18.6% in the final quarter of 2016.

This is the lowest unemployment rate the country has seen in seven years.

however it’s not just Spain’s figures that are improving – Eurozone unemployment rate is at an 80-year low.