Where to celebrate Semana Santa in Andalucia this year

A vivid celebration of religion, Spanish culture and the arrival of spring, Semana Santa is celebrated fervently throughout Spain.

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 5 Apr, 2017 @ 13:23
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Where to celebrate Semana Santa in Andalucia this year”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. the best I think is alhaurin el grande, I went a couple of years ago and is was lovely. they have a real life god and the bands play and elderly men cry, so atmospheric. there is purple church and a green church who seem to try to outdo each other. I was in a bar that used to be there and drank with god at the bar, not many people can say that.
    well worth a visit , hope its still the same

HAVE YOUR SAY...