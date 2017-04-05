You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Comedy kings Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s The Trip to Spain to air tomorrow”.
Comedy kings Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s The Trip to Spain to air tomorrow
After touring the foodie delights of Italy and northern England, the pair with a penchant for impressions have filmed across Spain to check out its gastronomical hotspots
If these guys are comedy “kings” their peasants must be dull creatures.
Never b4 has watching 2 men eat great food having a chat been so entertaining or made me so hungry
Like I said…