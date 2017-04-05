You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “EU chief Donald Tusk has blown it with Brexit discrimination against Gibraltar”.
EU chief Donald Tusk has blown it with Brexit discrimination against Gibraltar
Spanish diplomacy hands Fabian Picardo the keys to 10 Downing Street
Well said Mr.Gomez, and they say the Brits don’t know how to deal. Britain has been dealing for hundreds of year well before the European ideal came in existence. Mr Tusk should well remember 1939 when Britain together with France went to war against Germany over Poland whilst Franco’s Spain sided with Germany. One can see why Poland was against Mr.Tusk holding his current job position. About sums up Mr.Tusk