Spain denies illegal incursion by naval vessel into waters off Gibraltar

A spokesperson for Spain's Foreign Ministry insisted that Spain does not recognise maritime spaces belonging to Great Britain unless they are listed in Article 10 of the Utrecht treaty

A SPOKESMAN for Spain’s Foreign Ministry has refuted the claim that Spain illegally entered into disputed waters off Gibraltar on Tuesday.

This was after the Gibraltar government said that the ship had sailed into the Rock’s territorial waters without permission.

He said: “An illegal incursion, no, because for us it is the utilisation of our waters.

“Spain does not recognise others rights and situations belonging to Great Britain in the maritime spaces that are not included in Article 10 of the Utrecht treaty.”