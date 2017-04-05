Spain denies illegal incursion by naval vessel into waters off Gibraltar

A SPOKESMAN for Spain’s Foreign Ministry has refuted the claim that Spain illegally entered into disputed waters off Gibraltar on Tuesday.
This was after the Gibraltar government said that the ship had sailed into the Rock’s territorial waters without permission.
He said: “An illegal incursion, no, because for us it is the utilisation of our waters.
“Spain does not recognise others rights and situations belonging to Great Britain in the maritime spaces that are not included in Article 10 of the Utrecht treaty.”
simple……if it happens again sink them….see if Spain recognize that…!!!
I wish people read facts before they make comments. The truth is Spain is the only country that does not accept facts (Known as being pig-headed) regarding the waters of Gibraltar.
It´s a fact that these are contentious waters, any attempt in using brute force, for sure, won´t help.