Spain denies illegal incursion by naval vessel into waters off Gibraltar

A spokesperson for Spain's Foreign Ministry insisted that Spain does not recognise maritime spaces belonging to Great Britain unless they are listed in Article 10 of the Utrecht treaty

PUBLISHED
LAST UPDATED: 5 Apr, 2017 @ 10:04
5
