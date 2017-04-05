You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spain denies illegal incursion by naval vessel into waters off Gibraltar”.
Spain denies illegal incursion by naval vessel into waters off Gibraltar
A spokesperson for Spain's Foreign Ministry insisted that Spain does not recognise maritime spaces belonging to Great Britain unless they are listed in Article 10 of the Utrecht treaty
simple……if it happens again sink them….see if Spain recognize that…!!!
I wish people read facts before they make comments. The truth is Spain is the only country that does not accept facts (Known as being pig-headed) regarding the waters of Gibraltar.
http://www.gibnet.com/fish/waters.htm
It´s a fact that these are contentious waters, any attempt in using brute force, for sure, won´t help.
zabaot, they are not contentious waters. Did you read the link I sent, apparently not.
There are UN conventons regardng the law of the sea and territoral waters as there are UN recomendations about Gib status. Conventios require consent, Spain denies that consent regarding Gibraltar. Another opnon, http://truepublica.org.uk/eu/gibraltar-tax-haven-not-nation/.
Apart from the socialist polticans keeping their funds in Gibraltar, I am for Havens, maybe some place rented to moroco? Who knows!.