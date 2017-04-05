WATCH: Massive bull gores Spanish matador through throat, tongue and mouth at his debut bull fight

A MATADOR’S debut bullfight ended in horrific injury after a bull gored him through his throat, face and tongue.

The 1,000lb bull pierced Daniel Garcia Navarrete several times at the infamous Las Ventas bullring in Madrid.

Many in the 10,000-strong crowd can be heard screaming once realising the 23-year-old was in danger.

Navarette was thrown into the air and repeatedly gored by the bull.

After he was rushed to hospital it emerged he had been pierced four times, twice through his neck and twice through his jaw. He also sustained a fractured collarbone and severe nerve and muscle damage.

His condition has been described as ‘severe’ by surgeons at the Hospital San Francisco of Assisi.