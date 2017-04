A British woman has been assaulted and mugged in Malaga, resulting in major head injuries

The 60-year old is being treated for serious head trauma at Clinico Universitario Hospital.

She was visiting Gibralfaro castle when she was allegedly assaulted by two women while a man snatched her purse.

She then fell over, cracking her skull and losing several teeth in the process.

Local and national police arrived at the scene where the woman, who was found bleeding on the ground, told them what had happened.