Study reveals Spain as most tourist-friendly country despite terror fears

Europe attracts the most foreign tourists, followed by Asia Pacific, but Spain comes out on top overall in a study by the World Economic Forum.

A NEW study by the World Economic Forum has placed Spain on top in terms of tourist appeal.

European economies dominated the the top 10 rankings which were based on factors including health, culture and safety.

A spokesperson from WEF said: “Despite increased fear of terrorism, tourism performance of countries such as France and Germany have not declined significantly, confirming a strong resilience of the tourism sector to security shocks in the presence of strong institutions and sound fundamentals.”

Europe attracted 620 million in 2016, making it the world’s largest tourism market followed by Asia Pacific.

WEF puts Europe’s success as a tourism hub down to the continent’s cultural richness and good health conditions, among other things.