Temperatures to reach 30C in Andalucia as Semana Santa festivities begin

Andalucia will experience a hot spell this coming weekend, just in time for Semana Santa

TEMPERATURES are forecast to rise across Andalucia this Friday, just in time for Easter.

Clear skies are forecast for the region, while temperatures will reach the high 20s across the country.

According to weather agency Aemet, they will peak in Andalucia, where places like Sevilla are expected to reach 30C.

It may be short-lived as a storm from the Atlantic will approach Spain by mid-week, bringing unpredictable weather.

Traffic both tonight and next Friday is expected to be very heavy as Operacion Salida begins – where people leave big cities to return to their homes.