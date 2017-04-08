Basque terrorist group Eta plan to disarm

Terrorist group Eta is responsible for 800 deaths over four decades, and the disarmament could potentially end the violence.

THE Basque militant group Eta is giving up all of its weapons today.

Thousands are anticipated to attend a gathering in Bayonne supporting the disarmament.

This could possibly end decades of violence which has killed hundreds and wounded thousands over 40 years.

The group said in a letter dated April 7: “after giving up all its weaponry (arms and explosives) to Basque civil society representatives (Eta) now is a disarmed organisation.”

A government spokesperson said the group must disarm and reveal those responsible for past terror attacks.

The government added that the separatist group ‘will get nothing’ in exchange.

Although the move is a step towards peace throughout the country, Eta warns that their attempt to disarm could possibly be intercepted by ‘the enemies of peace’.

