Ryanair will suspend flights from the UK without early aviation Brexit deal

Ryanair bosses say the airline may have to suspend flights out of the UK for weeks or months after Brexit

RYANAIR has said it may have to stop flights from the UK for weeks or months after Brexit.

An ‘uncertain final outcome’ of talks is to blame, according to the lowcost airline.

It warns that if Theresa May does not secure an early bilateral Brexit deal on international aviation, they will halt flights from Stansted and other UK airports.

The airline hopes the UK will stay in the open skies scheme, which allows carriers to operate within the EU and and others in the ‘common travel area’ including Norway and Switzerland.

Ryanair’s chief financial officer Neil Sorahan said at a press conference: “Brits may want to consider staycations instead of going abroad.”

The airline said it is planning to pivot growth away from the UK, and that it will pursue growth in other countries including Spain.