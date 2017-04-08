You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Ryanair will suspend flights from the UK without early aviation Brexit deal”.
Ryanair will suspend flights from the UK without early aviation Brexit deal
Ryanair bosses say the airline may have to suspend flights out of the UK for weeks or months after Brexit
HA HA HA!!!!, Ryanair scaremongering about not flying out of the U.K.
I can see O,Learys face now has he taps on his calculator looking at the MILLIONS he would lose and the hundreds of jobs he would have to pay off.
he is King of the Bluffers to be sure!
step Forward another enterprising budget airline with a plan that gets around the rules of FEAR!